Oxen Price Down 9.5% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001333 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and approximately $117,332.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,584.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.22 or 0.07208755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.00383465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $641.36 or 0.01347848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.00564214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.10 or 0.00563423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00328412 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,350,264 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

