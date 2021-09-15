Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of HP opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

