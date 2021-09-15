Aviva PLC Has $16.10 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 176.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $11,596,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

