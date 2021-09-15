Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,767,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,506 shares of company stock valued at $43,201,883 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

