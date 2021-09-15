Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

