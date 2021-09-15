Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Ecolab stock opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

