Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

