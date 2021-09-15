Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,843 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,627,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

