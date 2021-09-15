Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) EVP Sells $489,375.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,164,000. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

