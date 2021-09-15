Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PLOW opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

