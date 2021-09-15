Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Price Target at GBX 2,516.36

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).
OCDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,841.50 ($24.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,891.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,981.55. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market cap of £13.83 billion and a PE ratio of -93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
