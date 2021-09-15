Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Price Target at GBX 2,516.36

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,841.50 ($24.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,891.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,981.55. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market cap of £13.83 billion and a PE ratio of -93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Insiders acquired a total of 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,911,080 in the last three months.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.