Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $25.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 22.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

