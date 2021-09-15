Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declines By 68.1%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE MXF opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

