Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

