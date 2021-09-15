Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$197.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$181.98. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CJT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.67.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

