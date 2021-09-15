30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TDCH stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. 30DC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

