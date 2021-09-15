Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,270 ($94.98).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

