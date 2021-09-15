Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

LON PDL opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

