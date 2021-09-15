Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.
LON PDL opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04).
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.