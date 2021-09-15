DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $267.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

