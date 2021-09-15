Ethic Inc. Buys 18,790 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,282,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 95.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

