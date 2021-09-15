Ethic Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 60.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gartner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of IT opened at $310.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $318.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.