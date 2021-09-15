Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,956 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 98,282 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 475,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,321,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

NYSE:VFC opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.