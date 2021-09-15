Ethic Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

