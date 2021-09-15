Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.14

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VTA opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.07. The company has a current ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 28.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. Volta Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

In other Volta Finance news, insider Stephen Le Page bought 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,016.16 ($1,327.62).

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

