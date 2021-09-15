QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QMCI opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

