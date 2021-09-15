Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surrozen in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SRZN opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

