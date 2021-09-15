Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 317.6% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of EIC opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

