Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Increases By 307.1%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.5531 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

