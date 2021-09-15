Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

