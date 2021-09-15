Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GRPBF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Grupo Lala has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

GRPBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

