OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.36

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.36 ($46.31) and traded as low as €38.15 ($44.88). OHB shares last traded at €38.90 ($45.76), with a volume of 8,580 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.93. The stock has a market cap of $677.35 million and a PE ratio of 30.27.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

