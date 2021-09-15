For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Short Interest Update

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, an increase of 2,263.1% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FTEG opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. For The Earth has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

Get For The Earth alerts:

About For The Earth

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for For The Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for For The Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.