FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Down 67.5% in August

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FZT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
