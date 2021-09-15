FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Down 67.5% in August

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FZT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.