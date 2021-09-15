BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.26% of UDR worth $37,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.