BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 37,668 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $43,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 421.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of INFO opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $124.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

