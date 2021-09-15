iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 85,413.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $50,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

