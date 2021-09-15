Van ECK Associates Corp Has $30.16 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,930 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $233.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.56.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

