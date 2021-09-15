Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $4.89 million and $67,914.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.56 or 0.00433677 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001646 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019112 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.