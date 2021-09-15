Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Cap Achieves $363.01 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $363.01 million and $47.25 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00149731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00810834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

