yAxis (YAXIS) Trading 56.2% Higher This Week

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00012992 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $1.05 million worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00123291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,646.49 or 1.00032537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.83 or 0.07163039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00865011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002825 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

