Raymond James Trims The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $200.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Shares of SMG opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average is $201.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

