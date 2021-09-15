Raymond James Trims The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $200.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.
Shares of SMG opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average is $201.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.