Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $435.00 million and $73.46 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00382747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

