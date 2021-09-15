Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE WNC opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

