Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $736.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $610.00 to $736.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.54.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $645.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.