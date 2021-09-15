Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $32,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

