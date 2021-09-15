Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 68,988 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $427.71 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.96. The company has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.