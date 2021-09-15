Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HONY stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 960.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 958.64. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 895 ($11.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

