Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.22. Yorkton Equity Group shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Yorkton Equity Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$24.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

