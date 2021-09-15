Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,047,684 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 120.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047,684 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.01% of U.S. Silica worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of SLCA opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a PE ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

