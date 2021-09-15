Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,932 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $47,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

